|Engine
|174.7 cc
The SXR GT 175 STD, is listed at ₹1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SXR GT 175 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SXR GT 175 STD is available in 3 colour options: Matte Black, Matte Green, Metallic Blue.
The SXR GT 175 STD is powered by a 174.7 cc engine.
In the SXR GT 175's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia SR 175 priced between ₹1.23 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs or the Aprilia SR 160 priced between ₹1.21 Lakhs - 1.29 Lakhs.
The SXR GT 175 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Daytime Running Lamps, Pass Beam Switch, Windscreen and Clock.