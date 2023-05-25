HT Auto
Home How-to How To Avoid Traffic Jams In Metro Cities: Key Tips

How to avoid traffic jams in metro cities: Key tips

Traffic congestion is a common problem in most metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. People often get stuck in jams for hours, especially during peak hours, and get late for work or meetings. Getting stuck in traffic is also bad because it wastes your time and fuel. Driving in traffic jams can get irritating for both drivers and passengers. However, you cannot totally avoid the roads but you can use some tips to avoid traffic jams.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 25 May 2023, 15:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only

Check traffic report on local news channels

Before you begin your journey, check for traffic reports on local news channels. This way, you'll know in advance which routes could have traffic congestions or which routes you must avoid in order to reach your destination on time. For quick updates, following Twitter handles of traffic police and local channels is a good option. This will help you plan your route in advance.

Find alternate routes to reach your destination

Knowing different routes to your destination can help you avoid getting stuck in traffic. When you know different routes, you can change your way when you sense traffic situation at a place. Knowing alternate routes also helps you take faster or shorter routes to your destination.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
62% OFF
ABS INDUSTRY Convex Safety Mirror 24 Inches/60 cms Polycarbonate Traffic Mirror Round Wide-Angle Driveway Mirror for Car, With Adjustable Brackets and Nuts Bolts For Installation (Pack of 1)
Rs. 1,894 Rs. 4,999
Amazon_Logo
57% OFF
Vroxy Universal Yellow Anti Theft Car Wheel Tyre Lock Clamp - Heavy Duty Anti Theft Protective Car Wheel Lock - Security Tire Clamp - Traffic Police Car Wheel Lock, Red & Yellow
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AUTO MT 4COB Led WHITE FLASHER Traffic Advisor Strobe Light Bar White White Light 24" 12V 40w LED Flasher, Mini Light Bar for SUV's 4X4 Trucks
Rs. 1,919 Rs. 3,939
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Yellow Retro Reflective Tape/Traffic Signal/Vehicle uses Retro Reflective Tape 58.08x5metre
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,099
Amazon_Logo
56% OFF
Dhe Best Universal Blind Spot Mirrors for Larger Image and Traffic Safety Blind Spot Side Rear View Mirror Round Frameless Design for Maruti Car 800 - Set of 2
Rs. 375 Rs. 850
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
Emergency Led Strobe Lights for Trucks Traffic Advisor Light Bar Directional Warning Flash Led Lights With Cigar Lighter for Vehicles 6 Block 27 Inch Amber and White
Rs. 9,182 Rs. 18,999
Amazon_Logo
30% OFF
TOMTOM USB Lifetime Free Traffic Receiver Car Charger Vehicle Power Cable Cord for TOM TOM XL 335 340 350 335TM 335T 340TM 340T 350T 350TM TM T M GPS Navigator (4UUC.001.01, 4UUC.001.01, 2UUC.002.00)
Rs. 6,398 Rs. 9,139
Amazon_Logo
Xprite 35.5" White & Blue 7 Modes Traffic Advisor / Advising Emergency Warning Vehicle Strobe Top Roof Light Bar Kit
Rs. 12,898
Amazon_Logo
37% OFF
LAMPHUS SolarBlast 47" 40W Amber LED Traffic Advisor Light Bar [TA Controller] [48 Flash Modes] [IP 67 Waterproof] Directional Yellow Flashing Emergency Safety Light Bar for Trucks Vehicles
Rs. 37,970 Rs. 59,999
Amazon_Logo
44% OFF
Xprite 35" White Amber High Intensity Traffic Advisor COB LED Emergency Warning Vehicle Strobe Light Bar for Truck Firefighter
Rs. 14,616 Rs. 25,999
Amazon_Logo

Avoid going out in rush hours

Unless urgent, avoid taking your vehicle out during peak hours such as when office goers are out on the road. You can plan in advance to either delay your travel or go out early morning in order to avoid getting stuck in the mayhem of the roads. When commuting to office, you can try leaving a little early from home or a little later from office. This way, you'll actually save time when commuting.

Use traffic apps to monitor traffic real-time

There are many apps out there that help monitor traffic real-time. Most such apps have real time camera feeds to view traffic conditions. This can provide beneficial in deciding your route on the go.

Avoid taking your car out if the distance is walkable

Often, people get so used to the comfort of a four-wheeled machine that they use it for even short, walkable distances. Though this is convenient and faster, it can also become regrettable at times when they get stuck in traffic or face parking issues. If a distance is walkable or cyclable, use that option instead.

How to avoid traffic jams in metro cities: Key tips
Step 1 :

Check traffic report on local news channels

Step 2 :

Research on alternate routes to reach your destination

Step 3 :

Avoid going out in rush hours

Step 4 :

Use traffic apps to monitor traffic real-time

Step 5 :

Avoid taking your car out if the distance is walkable

First Published Date: 25 May 2023, 15:26 PM IST
TAGS: traffic
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 378 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city