How to book the latest Hyundai Venue model online

Hyundai Venue facelift is raring to further the bitter fight in the sub-compact SUV space in the Indian car market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 02:58 PM
Hyundai Venue facelift model is all set for its official launch come June 16. The Venue has been a strong success for Hyundai in India and the sub-compact SUV is still a formidable player in its segment despite newer rivals entering the fray in the past few years. First launched here back in 2019, Hyundai Venue is now backing its newer looks and a feature-rich cabin to further its place in the playfield.

Hyundai on Friday opened bookings for 2022 Venue and while this can be done at company dealerships across the country, the company has also been underlining the convenience that its ClicktoBuy online platform offers. Interested customers can log on to the website to book the Hyundai Venue model.

How to book Hyundai Venue online
Step 1 :

Log on to Hyundai India official website and check the ClicktoBuy option.

Step 2 :

On the new page, select Venue as the model. Do note that the option shown is the new model as the previous-gen Venue has now been de-listed.

Step 3 :

Fill in the details like fuel type, variant, exterior colour, the state and city you want to buy the car in and then select the preferred dealer.

Step 4 :

The booking amount would reflect at the bottom of the screen. Click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 5 :

On the next page, enter your mobile number. Then proceed to fill out other details and make the payment for booking through secure online channel.

The latest Venue will continue with both petrol and diesel engine options, and will be offered in as many as seven exterior colour choices. The most notable feature addition is support for Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistance. Additionally, voice commands can now be given in as many as 10 regional languages.

What would be the first aspect of note though would be the design updates on the latest Venue. The SUV from Hyundai now sports a wider front grille that is making its way to newer models from the Koreans irrespective of the body size. Called the Parametric Design Language, the face of the new Venue also sports new LED head light units. At the rear, official images showcase a stretched light line between the two tail lights which, by the way, are new as well. Dimensionally though, the new Venue would be similar to the preceding model.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 02:58 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Venue Venue Hyundai Motor India
