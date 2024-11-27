Key tips before buying the right tyre for your scooter
- Here is a comprehensive list of tips to help choose the right tyres for your scooter.
Stock tyres from the OEM are calibrated according to the specific model and its requirements. However, it does not always mean that they are the best for your scooter and the specific demands of your daily commute. While you should stick to the recommended specifications set by the manufacturer, you can always opt for different compounds, tread designs, tyre technology, and more. If you are interested in getting new tyres for your scooter, here is a comprehensive guide to how to choose them:
Choosing the right size will ensure that you get the most out of your scooter’s performance and mileage. While specifications are mentioned in your vehicle handbook, you can take a look at the stock tyre’s sidewall for a series of characters. If your scooter’s tyre reads 90/100-10 53J, here’s what it all means:
90 = tyre width in mm
100 = height of the sidewall shown as a percentage of the tyre width
10 = wheel diameter in inches
53 = load index, or the maximum load bearing capacity of the tyre. The number 53 in this case would mean that the tyre can safely bear a maximum load of 206 kg
J = tyre speed rating. Tyres with J as the speed rating can safely go up to speeds of 100 kmph.
Tyres are generally divided into two types: tubeless and tube-type. Most manufacturers nowadays use tubeless tyres due to their various advantages over tube-type tyres. They are more advanced and safe, and in case of a puncture, the rate of air loss is much lower. This gives the rider enough time to pull to safety after a puncture.
There are three main tread patterns available in the market – symmetrical, asymmetrical, and directional. Always choose the same tread pattern for both tyres and choose according to your preferences. Symmetrical tyres have a longer lifespan, develop even wear, and are good for normal road conditions. Asymmetrical and directional tyres are both good for wet conditions, but the former has different patterns for the outboard and inboard side. This means the tread pattern is optimised for the specific part of the tyre, leading to better handling and cornering.
The above terms refer to the type of tyre construction. Bias-ply has multiple rubber plies overlapping each other in a criss-cross pattern, while radial tyres have their plies running at a 90-degree angle to the tread pattern.
Bias-ply tyres have a thick sidewall which brings better ride quality and load index. It is more resistant to punctures and offers better low-speed traction. Radial tyres have a reduced rolling resistance, offering a better mileage. They also conserve less heat, leading to a longer lifespan.