Key tips before buying the right tyre for your scooter

1 Choose the right tyre size for your scooter

Choosing the right size will ensure that you get the most out of your scooter’s performance and mileage. While specifications are mentioned in your vehicle handbook, you can take a look at the stock tyre’s sidewall for a series of characters. If your scooter’s tyre reads 90/100-10 53J, here’s what it all means:

90 = tyre width in mm

100 = height of the sidewall shown as a percentage of the tyre width

10 = wheel diameter in inches

53 = load index, or the maximum load bearing capacity of the tyre. The number 53 in this case would mean that the tyre can safely bear a maximum load of 206 kg

J = tyre speed rating. Tyres with J as the speed rating can safely go up to speeds of 100 kmph.