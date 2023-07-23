How to perform regular maintenance of an electric car. Key tips

Internal combustion engine-powered cars like petrol and diesel-powered models require periodic inspection and maintenance in order to stay in shape. It is true that electric vehicles come with a significantly lesser number of moving parts as compared to their ICE-powered counterparts. Also, the cost of maintenance and overall ownership of electric vehicles too are lesser than ICE-powered vehicles. However, that doesn't mean electric vehicles don't require regular maintenance.

Just like internal combustion engine-powered cars, electric cars too require regular maintenance. If you own an electric car, there are some important check-ups you’ll need to be aware of. These periodic inspections and maintenance not only help an electric car to be in the best shape but also reduce the risk of costly sudden repair and maintenance.

Here are some key tips on how to perform regular maintenance of an electric car.

Make sure the battery is in good shape

Unlike the ICE-powered vehicles, electric vehicles run on batteries, majorly lithium-ion batteries. Battery maintenance is a vital part of the overall maintenance of an electric vehicle. While battery maintenance is not similar to petrol or diesel engine maintenance and requires expert technicians for that, make sure to inspect the performance level of the battery and check for any irregularities or sudden changes in the performance of the battery pack.

Change fluids and consumables timely

Electric cars may not run on conventional fuel like petrol or diesel but they share some components with other vehicles that require fluids and lubricants. These include brakes among others. The brake oil is something that helps the car's braking system perform at the optimum level. Changing brake oils, washer fluids timely is a key part of the maintenance of electric vehicles.

Rotate tyres timely

Tyre rotation is a key part of regular and timely vehicle maintenance for internal combustion engine-powered cars. In the case of electric vehicles also, periodic tyre rotation is basic routine maintenance. This prevents the development of higher levels of wear and tear to a particular tyre, which in the long run may impact the performance of the vehicle as well as could become a safety hazard as well.

Inspect and take care of suspension

Like any other conventional fuel-powered vehicle, electric vehicles too face an equal amount of rough patches on roads and the suspension of the vehicles bears the brunt of that. The suspension ensures a comfortable ride experience for the vehicle's occupants as well as acts as a safeguard system for the main structure of the vehicle and its key components. Hence, make sure you inspect the suspension of the vehicle periodically and do the needful for proper maintenance as and when required.

Replace cabin air filter and wipers periodically

Like the ICE-powered vehicles, electric vehicles too come equipped with cabin air filters that let the fresh air into the cabin through the AC vents. A cabin air filter in good shape ensures optimum performance of the vehicle's air conditioning system, be it an ICE-powered vehicle or an electric vehicle. Hence, make sure to inspect, clean and periodically change the air filter of an electric car as and when required. The windshield wipers too bear the brunt of the heat, water and other natural elements equally, irrespective of being fitted to ICE-powered or electric vehicles. Make sure to change them periodically as and when required.

