Alloy wheels: Are they a boon or a bane? Here is what you should know
- Here are some key advantages of choosing alloy wheels over steel wheels for your car.
The question of whether one should get alloys or steel wheels is one that plagues every buyer when they are on the hunt for an entry-level or mid-range car. Alloys are generally more expensive to make than steel wheels. As such, they have always been an aftermarket option unless you're buying a sports car or a high-end vehicle. However, this has changed in recent times, and more automakers now offer alloy wheels on specific trim levels across their portfolio.
Modern cars come with alloy wheels. They not only improve the vehicle's looks but also improve handling, among other benefits. Steel wheels are commonly found in entry-level vehicles because they are both cost-effective and durable. This leads us back to the question of which is better for your car: steel or alloy wheels? To help you answer this, here are some advantages that you can benefit from if you decide to cop alloys for your car:
Before we go into the benefits, let's first talk about what it is exactly. When "alloy wheels" are mentioned, it refers to a wheel manufactured from a combination of metals, such as aluminium or magnesium.
Alloy wheels are typically made through casting or forging and are generally lighter than steel options. At the same time, steel wheels are more durable, long-lasting and are quite easy to repair. If durability is a concern, buyers can opt for forged alloy wheels which are more durable than those that are cast.
Alloy wheels often look significantly better than steel options and offer a variety of designs. Whether cast or forged, the sophisticated manufacturing processes allow room for creativity, aiding alloy wheels in achieving the look that many drivers desire to match their car's aesthetic. Owners can go as far as commissioning custom aftermarket alloys that bring a unique look and feel.
Alloy wheels have more than just aesthetic appeal; they can also help increase vehicle performance. For example, alloy wheels are substantially lighter than steel wheels, which improves fuel economy, braking, and acceleration. Alloy wheels also bring improved thermal conductivity and dissipation, which directly leads to better braking. Because of the improved heat dissipation properties, your vehicle's tyres will last longer and wear less prematurely.
Lastly, another important advantage of alloy wheels and the alloy material is that they are more resistant to corrosion than steel wheels. This means that they last longer and are able to maintain their shiny look. Its rust-resistant properties can be beneficial for those residing in coastal areas or regions with heavy rainfall, where corrosion is commonplace.