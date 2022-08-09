HT Auto
Home How-to How To Convert Your Petrol Car To Cng

How to convert your petrol car to CNG

Converting petrol cars into CNG comes with both pros and cons.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2022, 15:28 PM
Adding a CNG kit results in loss of boot space and increased vehicle weight.
Adding a CNG kit results in loss of boot space and increased vehicle weight.
Adding a CNG kit results in loss of boot space and increased vehicle weight.
Adding a CNG kit results in loss of boot space and increased vehicle weight.

In an era where petrol is retailed at around 100 per litre, vehicle owners have been inclining toward more efficient and economical fuel solutions. Witnessing this demand for CNG vehicles, automakers have been introducing CNG cars that come fitted with factory-fit CNG kits. However, if you own a petrol car and want to convert it into CNG one, that is possible by installing CNG kits from the aftermarket. Several companies make government-certified CNG kits in the automotive aftermarket, which can transform your petrol car into a CNG one.

(Also Read: Tata Tigor iCNG gets its most affordable variant at 7.4 lakh)

Converting a petrol car into CNG comes with a wide range of benefits. These include lower operational costs and significantly lower vehicular emissions. It also ensures the vehicle can run on both petrol and CNG, as per requirement. However, there are some challenges as well. These include the lack of CNG refuelling stations, increased weight, and compromised space at the boot storage. Also, using CNG, in the long run, may affect the engine, and the maintenance cost too may increase.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Here is how you can convert your petrol car into a CNG one.

Research

The first thing to do is research. The owner should check whether his or her vehicle is compatible with CNG fuel or not. Usually, older cars are not compatible with CNG kits, while the new models are compatible with this greener and cleaner fuel. Also, try finding a government-authorized CNG fuel kit in the market which is a genuine one and complies with various safety norms. Also, check if and how it will impact the insurance of the vehicle.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Licencing

If the car is compatible with CNG fuel, the owner needs to get approval from the government for CNG conversion. The registration certificate too needs to be revised as the fuel type will be changed in it. It could be a time-consuming process.

Purchasing CNG kit

Always purchase a branded CNG kit from a government-authorized dealer. Also, ensure the CNG kit you are purchasing is genuine. Also, be sure that buying a CNG kit is a significantly pricey affair.

Installation

After buying the CNG kit, install it via a trained professional. Don't try to do that on your own, as this process involves safety and a lot of mechanical modulation of the vehicle.

How to convert your petrol car into CNG
Step 1 :

Research thoroughly

Step 2 :

Get the required government licence

Step 3 :

Purchase CNG kit

Step 4 :

Install by a trained professional

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2022, 15:28 PM IST
TAGS: CNG car petrol CNG
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Watch: Kid gets excited on being picked up from school in Aston Martin Valkyrie
Watch: Kid gets excited on being picked up from school in Aston Martin Valkyrie
How to convert your petrol car to CNG
How to convert your petrol car to CNG
Sales of Tesla's China-made EVs see dip in July. Here's why
Sales of Tesla's China-made EVs see dip in July. Here's why
Delhi government defers relaxations in automated driving test tracks
Delhi government defers relaxations in automated driving test tracks
Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon
Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city