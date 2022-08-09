How to convert your petrol car to CNG

In an era where petrol is retailed at around ₹100 per litre, vehicle owners have been inclining toward more efficient and economical fuel solutions. Witnessing this demand for CNG vehicles, automakers have been introducing CNG cars that come fitted with factory-fit CNG kits. However, if you own a petrol car and want to convert it into CNG one, that is possible by installing CNG kits from the aftermarket. Several companies make government-certified CNG kits in the automotive aftermarket, which can transform your petrol car into a CNG one.

(Also Read: Tata Tigor iCNG gets its most affordable variant at ₹7.4 lakh)

Converting a petrol car into CNG comes with a wide range of benefits. These include lower operational costs and significantly lower vehicular emissions. It also ensures the vehicle can run on both petrol and CNG, as per requirement. However, there are some challenges as well. These include the lack of CNG refuelling stations, increased weight, and compromised space at the boot storage. Also, using CNG, in the long run, may affect the engine, and the maintenance cost too may increase.

Here is how you can convert your petrol car into a CNG one.

Research

The first thing to do is research. The owner should check whether his or her vehicle is compatible with CNG fuel or not. Usually, older cars are not compatible with CNG kits, while the new models are compatible with this greener and cleaner fuel. Also, try finding a government-authorized CNG fuel kit in the market which is a genuine one and complies with various safety norms. Also, check if and how it will impact the insurance of the vehicle.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Licencing

If the car is compatible with CNG fuel, the owner needs to get approval from the government for CNG conversion. The registration certificate too needs to be revised as the fuel type will be changed in it. It could be a time-consuming process.

Purchasing CNG kit

Always purchase a branded CNG kit from a government-authorized dealer. Also, ensure the CNG kit you are purchasing is genuine. Also, be sure that buying a CNG kit is a significantly pricey affair.

Installation

After buying the CNG kit, install it via a trained professional. Don't try to do that on your own, as this process involves safety and a lot of mechanical modulation of the vehicle.

How to convert your petrol car into CNG Step 1 : Research thoroughly Step 2 : Get the required government licence Step 3 : Purchase CNG kit Step 4 : Install by a trained professional

First Published Date: