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Tata Nexon EV Prime vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Punch, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Prime vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS nexon ev prime Punch
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Range 312 km/charge-
Mileage-18 to 20 kmpl
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Prime Visual Comparison

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Taillight
Grille
Front Left Side
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Specification
Top Speed
120 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.2L Revotron
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm-
Driving Range
312 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Length
3993 mm3876 mm
Width
1811 mm1742 mm
Height
1606 mm1615 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2445 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm193 mm
Kerb Weight
1400 kg-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres366 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
--
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Shift Indicator
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
Digital-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
Driver-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
-No
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
Display
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
4No
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
CD Player
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
Voice Command
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Armrest
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Black and Grey-
Rear Armrest
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,83,0036,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,0005,59,000
RTO
16,00031,360
Insurance
67,50334,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,02413,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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