Tata Nexon EV gets new features; multi-mode regen, cruise control and more

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced a host of new advanced technology-driven features for the Nexon EV. The homegrown automaker claimed the all-electric SUV will receive multi-mode regenerative braking, automatic brake lamp activation on regen, cruise control, i-TPMS, smartwatch connectivity and more through a software update. The automaker also claimed that these features will be available for the consumers free of charge from July 25. Tata Motors has dubbed the SUV with the package of new features as Nexon EV Prime. The Nexon EV Prime is also claimed to enable a charging timeout of 110 seconds.

Tata Motors claims that more than 22,000 existing Nexon EV owners will be benefitted from this software update. The software update will be available for the existing owners of Nexon Ev from the authorised service centres from 25th July onwards. However, subsequent software updates to all existing owners will be on a paid basis, informed the automaker.

Speaking about the Nexon EV Prime, Vivek Srivatsa, head of marketing, sales and service strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said that the Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch. "It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65%. With the Nexon EV Prime we expect to further strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings New Forever. Further with this software update to current owners we are setting new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience," he further added.

Tata Nexon EV is currently the bestselling electric car in the country. It competes with rivals such as MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

