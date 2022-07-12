HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max prices hiked. Check new price list

Tata Motors recently announced a price hike by a marginal 0.55 percent effective from July 9. The price hike has been implemented throughout the company's model range, depending upon the variant and model selected.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 11:22 AM
Tata Nexon EV, India's largest selling electric vehicle, has seen a price hike of up to 60,000 depending on variants. The electric SUV, which also has a second model called Nexon EV Max, will now cost at least 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) after the recent hike announced by the carmaker. The price of the top-spec Tata Nexon EV Max, which was launched in India earlier this year, has now gone up to 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors recently announced a price hike by a marginal 0.55 percent effective from July 9. The price hike has been implemented throughout the company's model range, depending upon the variant and model selected.

According to the latest price hike, the base Tata Nexon EV XM variant will cost 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom), 45,000 more than its earlier price of 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV Dark XZ+ variant has received the lease amount of hike of 20,000. The variant will now cost 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Dark XZ+ Lux variant of the Nexon EV has seen a price hike of 35,000 and will cost 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The biggest hikes have been implemented across all the variants of the recently launched Tata Nexon EV Max. All four variants have received a uniformed price hike of 60,000. After the price hike, Tata Nexon EV Max will now cost between 18.34 lakh and 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

ModelsOld price (In ex-showroom)New price (In ex-showroom)
Tata Nexon EV14.54 lakh-17.15 lakh14.99 lakh-17.50 lakh
Tata Nexon EV Max17.74 lakh-19.24 lakh18.34 lakh-19.84 lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max is basically the long range version of the carmaker's best-selling Nexon EV with a bigger battery, more powerful electric motor and improved range and performance. Launched in May, the Nexon EV Max is aimed for customers looking for more range in their electric cars.

Tata Nexon EV Max comes with a more powerful 40.5 kW battery pack. This is bigger than the 30.2 kW lithium-ion battery used in the standard Nexon EV SUVs. The bigger battery pack also helps in increasing the range of the electric SUV. The Nexon EV Max claims to offer a range of up to 437 kms on a single charge against 312 kms in the standard versions. However, the real-world range of the two electric vehicles will differ depending on how it is being driven.

The Tata Nexon EV Max can also charge quicker than the standard version thanks to the introduction of a 7.2 kW charging system. It can help fully recharge the vehicle in less than 7 hours compared to nearly 9 hours with the 3.3 kW charger. DC fast charging can help the car recharge in about an hour.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Nexon Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV Tata Motors Electric car Electric vehicle EVs Nexon EV Max Tata Nexon EV Max
