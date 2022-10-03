HT Auto
Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Nexon EV Prime: An electrifying touch to Tata's lineup

Tata Tiago EV comes as the most affordable electric car in India.Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2022, 09:31 AM
Tata Tiago EV comes as the automaker's most affordable electric car, while the Nexon Ev sits at the top of the lineup in terms of power and pricing both.
Tata Tiago EV comes as the automaker's most affordable electric car, while the Nexon Ev sits at the top of the lineup in terms of power and pricing both.
Tata Tiago EV comes as the automaker's most affordable electric car, while the Nexon Ev sits at the top of the lineup in terms of power and pricing both.
Tata Tiago EV comes as the automaker's most affordable electric car, while the Nexon Ev sits at the top of the lineup in terms of power and pricing both.

Tata Tiago EV has already grabbed a lot of attention in the Indian market after being launched last week. The all-electric hatchback comes as the fourth model from the homegrown automaker with an all-electric powertrain. Also, it comes as the first electric hatchback in the country and is priced at 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, this is also the most affordable electric car in India.

(Also Read: Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV: Which electric ride should you choose?)

This is not the first time Tata has given its product lineup an electrifying touch. The automaker has also launched the Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV, which all come with pure electric powertrains, a host of advanced technologies and attractive, aggressive pricing as well.

Here is a comparison between Tata Tiago EV and Tata Nexon EV Prime.

Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Nexon EV Prime: Price

Tata Tiago EV comes priced between 8.49 lakh and 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Nexon EV Prime comes priced between 14.99 lakh and 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago EV is available in seven different trim options, while the Tata Nexon EV Prime is available in five different trim options.

Tata Tiago EV trimsTata Tiago EV priceTata Nexon EV Prime trimsTata Nexon EV Prime price
XE (19.2 kWh) (3.3 kW AC) 8.49 lakhXM 14.99 lakh
XE (19.2 kWh) (3.3 kW AC) 9.09 lakhXZ+ 16.30 lakh
XT (24 kWh) (3.3 kW AC) 9.99 lakhXZ+ Dark Edition 16.49 lakh
XZ+ (24 kWh) (3.3 kW AC) 10.79 lakhXZ+ LUX 17.30 lakh
XZ+ Tech LUX (24 kWh) (3.3 kW AC) 11.29 lakhXZ+ LUX Dark Edition 17.50 lakh
XZ+ (24 kWh) (7.2 kW AC) 11.29 lakh  
XZ+ Tech LUX (24 kWh) (7.2 kW AC) 11.79 lakh  

Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Nexon EV Prime: Specification

Tata Tiago EV comes available in two different battery pack options. The battery pack options for this all-electric hatchback include a 19.2 kWh one and a 24 kWh one as well. Tata Tiago EV offers a range between 250 km and 315 km, depending on the battery pack.

Speaking about power and torque output, Tiago EV offers 74 hp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of reaching 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The EV is capable of charging 10-80 per cent in 57 minutes, which is the fastest, depending on various factors.

Tata Nexon EV Prime, on the other hand, offers a 312 km range on a single charge thanks to the 30.2 kWh battery pack. It has a charging capacity of 10-80 per cent in 60 minutes. It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds, and the electric powertrain churns out 245 Nm of peak torque.

 

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2022, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tiago EV Tata Nexon EV
