In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQC vs EQE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqc
|Eqe
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|Range
|471 km/charge
|550 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|80 kwh
|90.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|41 Hrs
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)