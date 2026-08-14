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HomeCompare CarsC-Class [2018-2022] vs clubman

Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] vs Mini clubman

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class [2018-2022] vs clubman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class [2018-2022] Clubman
BrandMercedes-BenzMini
Price₹ 50.01 Lakhs₹ 41.9 Lakhs
Mileage-14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
C-Class [2018-2022]
Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022]
C 200 Progressive
₹50.01 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1200 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5800 rpm189 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
239-
Engine Type
M264 Turbo with EQ Boost2.0 Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7-
Battery
48 Volt-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.61-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link with Coil SpringsMultiple control-arm rear axle
Front Suspension
Independent, 4-link with Coil SpringsSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17195 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
157-
Length
46863850 mm
Wheelbase
28402495 mm
Height
14421414 mm
Width
18101727 mm
Bootspace
480211 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6644 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, Silk Beige / BlackCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,54,90348,31,029
Ex-Showroom Price
50,01,00041,90,000
RTO
5,29,1004,48,000
Insurance
2,24,3031,93,029
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,23,6951,03,837

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