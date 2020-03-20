HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Punch CNG

Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXi
₹5.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Punch CNG
Tata Punch CNG
Pure iCNG
₹7.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L DualJet1.2 Revotron
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
860.62-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.26-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,80,1378,01,156
Ex-Showroom Price
5,98,0007,09,000
RTO
30,62951,540
Insurance
29,66740,116
Accessories Charges
10,1230
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,37917,219
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

