In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4 and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)