XUV 3XO vs Swift [2021-2024]

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Swift [2021-2024]
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.49 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.06 to 21.2 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine1.2L Dual Jet
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
793 Km858
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl23.2
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Length
3990 mm3845
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450
Height
1647 mm1530
Width
1821 mm1735
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
364 litres268
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres37
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,52,5186,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,0005,99,450
RTO
61,43028,808
Insurance
41,58832,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,32314,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin
Cons
Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

