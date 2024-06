Engine: The Swift is equipped with a 1197.0 cc 4-cylinder engine, providing a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Mileage: It boasts an impressive mileage of 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl, making it one of the most fuel-efficient options in its category.

Transmission: Available with both manual and automatic transmissions, the Swift caters to diverse driving preferences.

2WD: It comes in a 2-wheel drive configuration, ideal for urban and suburban driving.

Safety: The Swift prioritizes safety with features like airbags, antilock braking system, automatic climate control, and parking sensors.

Comfort: Keyless entry, power steering, alloy wheels, cruise control, and a turbo engine enhance the overall driving experience.

for the base variant to ₹9.03 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom) for the top-tier model. This pricing structure ensures accessibility and customization in the hatchback segment.The Maruti Suzuki Swift faces competition from other hatchbacks such as the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. However, the Swift distinguishes itself with its impressive mileage, affordability, and a long-standing reputation for reliability.The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a practical and efficient choice for those seeking a dependable hatchback. Its competitive pricing, remarkable fuel efficiency, and an array of features make it a standout option in the hatchback category. Whether you're navigating busy city streets or embarking on road trips, the Swift offers a trustworthy and enjoyable driving experience tailored to the demands of modern life.