Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

2 reviews
5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Key Specs
Engine1197.0 cc
Mileage22.38 - 30.9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
TransmissionBoth
Available Colours

About Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

Latest Update

  • Swift action needed as India faces ₹80,000 cr in pending Motor Accident Claims
  • 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? Official accessory packages explained

    • for the base variant to ₹9.03 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom) for the top-tier model. This pricing structure ensures accessibility and customization in the hatchback segment. Specs and Features:
    • Engine: The Swift is equipped with a 1197.0 cc 4-cylinder engine, providing a balance of power and fuel efficiency.
    • Mileage: It boasts an impressive mileage of 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl, making it one of the most fuel-efficient options in its category.
    • Transmission: Available with both manual and automatic transmissions, the Swift caters to diverse driving preferences.
    • 2WD: It comes in a 2-wheel drive configuration, ideal for urban and suburban driving.
    • Safety: The Swift prioritizes safety with features like airbags, antilock braking system, automatic climate control, and parking sensors.
    • Comfort: Keyless entry, power steering, alloy wheels, cruise control, and a turbo engine enhance the overall driving experience.
    Rivals: The Maruti Suzuki Swift faces competition from other hatchbacks such as the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. However, the Swift distinguishes itself with its impressive mileage, affordability, and a long-standing reputation for reliability.
    The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a practical and efficient choice for those seeking a dependable hatchback. Its competitive pricing, remarkable fuel efficiency, and an array of features make it a standout option in the hatchback category. Whether you're navigating busy city streets or embarking on road trips, the Swift offers a trustworthy and enjoyable driving experience tailored to the demands of modern life.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
    Swift [2021-2024]vsSwift
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    Swift [2021-2024]vsBaleno
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki XL5

    Maruti Suzuki XL5

    5 Lakhs Onwards
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
    Swift [2021-2024]vsWagon R
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago

    5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
    Swift [2021-2024]vsTiago
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
    Swift [2021-2024]vsi20

    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Variants & Price

    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 5.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] comes in 11 variants. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]'s top variant is Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    Lxi
    5.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Vxi
    6.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Vxi AMT
    7.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zxi
    7.63 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXI CNG
    7.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Zxi AMT
    8.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zxi Plus
    8.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zxi Plus Dual Tone
    8.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXI CNG
    8.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Zxi Plus AMT
    8.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone
    9.03 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage22.38 kmpl
    Engine1197.0 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
    		Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Wagon RTata TiagoHyundai i20
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    ₹6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
    ₹6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    ₹5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
    ₹5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
    ₹7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    4.5 out of 5
    3.5 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    3 out of 5
    Engine
    1197 cc
    1197 cc
    1197 cc
    998-1197 cc
    1199 cc
    1197 cc
    Mileage
    22.4-30.9 kmpl
    24.8-25.8 kmpl
    22.4-30.6 kmpl
    23.6-34 kmpl
    19-26.5 kmpl
    16-17.8 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol,CNG
    Petrol
    Petrol/CNG
    Petrol/CNG
    Petrol/CNG
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/automatic

    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]'s petrol variant is 23.2 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Lxi comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    Lxi
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    23.2

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    0
    5 ratingrating star
    2
    I feel like a king behind the wheel
    It's look very attractive design, extra ordinary mileage against other companies, Comfortable interior, affordable maintenances ,with strong resale value.
    By: Chandan Kumar Keshri (Mar 29, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Very comfortable for Driving
    I love Swift car. Actually we are using this car for past one and half year. Mileage and comfort was too good. Very comfortable for small family.
    By: Aarthi Balaji (Mar 29, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow

    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] News

    The IRDAI data suggest that the number of pending claims rose each financial year from 2018-19 to 2022-23: 9,09,166 in 2018-19, 9,39,160 in 2019-20, 10,08,332 in 2020-21, 10,39,323 in 2021-22, and 10,46,163 in 2022-23
    Swift action needed as India faces 80,000 cr in pending Motor Accident Claims
    28 May 2024
    The new 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets two different accessory bundled packages, while the total choice of packages is seven depending on different colour options.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? Official accessory packages explained
    27 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio (left) and the new generation Swift (right) are some of the best petrol cars priced under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh when it comes to fuel efficiency figures.
    Swift to Celerio: Petrol cars priced under 10 lakh with best mileage figures
    23 May 2024
    If you are planning to buy the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, here is a variant-wise explainer about the rivalling options you can think about.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? What else can you buy at same price? Explained
    20 May 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.50 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.65 lakh before taxes. There are five variants, two transmission choices and nine body colours to choose from.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift drive review: Right car in wrong time?
    16 May 2024
     Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] related Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Maruti Baleno premium hatchback became the latest car from India's largest car manufacturer to fail Latin NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Made-in-India Maruti Baleno fails to pass Latin NCAP crash tests
    29 Oct 2021
    Made in India Maruti Suzuki Swift, which had secured 2 Star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests, failed miserably in the Latin American version.
    Maruti’s Swift, Renualt Duster get zero rating in Latin NCAP crash tests
    28 Aug 2021
    Explore Other Options

    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] FAQs

    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Swift [2021-2024] was Rs. 5.99-9.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] was Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone with the last recorded price of Rs. 9.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] was a 5 Seater Hatchback.

