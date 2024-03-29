|Engine
|1197.0 cc
|Mileage
|22.38 - 30.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
|Transmission
|Both
Latest Update
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 5.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] comes in 11 variants. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]'s top variant is Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone.
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Vxi
₹6.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Vxi AMT
₹7.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi
₹7.63 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXI CNG
₹7.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Zxi AMT
₹8.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi Plus
₹8.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zxi Plus Dual Tone
₹8.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXI CNG
₹8.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Zxi Plus AMT
₹8.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone
₹9.03 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|22.38 kmpl
|Engine
|1197.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
|Model Name
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Tata Tiago
|Hyundai i20
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
₹6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
₹6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
₹5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
₹5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
₹7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
4.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
-
-
3 out of 5
|Engine
1197 cc
1197 cc
1197 cc
998-1197 cc
1199 cc
1197 cc
|Mileage
22.4-30.9 kmpl
24.8-25.8 kmpl
22.4-30.6 kmpl
23.6-34 kmpl
19-26.5 kmpl
16-17.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol,CNG
Petrol
Petrol/CNG
Petrol/CNG
Petrol/CNG
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual/automatic
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]'s petrol variant is 23.2 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Lxi comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
