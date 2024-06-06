Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] comes in nine petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 22.38 - 30.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Swift [2021-2024] measures 3,845 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less