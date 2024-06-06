HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Front Left Side
1/17
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Grille
2/17
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Headlight
3/17
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Rear Wiper
4/17
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Door Handle
5/17
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Front Wiper
View all Images
6/17

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Specifications

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Specs

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] comes in nine petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 22.38 - 30.9 ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
23.76
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
879
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Length
3845
Wheelbase
2450
Kerb Weight
905
Height
1530
Width
1735
No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
268
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Roof Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Swift Specs
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Baleno Specs
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5

Maruti Suzuki XL5

5 Lakhs Onwards
Check XL5 details
View similar Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Wagon R Specs
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tiago Specs
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
i20 Specs

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] News

The Maruti Swift comes with a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol motor that replaces the K12 engine under the hood. Power and torque figures have come down slightly but the company claims fuel efficiency is at a very impressive 25 kmpl mark.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons
6 Jun 2024
Out of the total 2.25 lakh pending bookings, over 40,000 bookings are for the new-generation Swift hatchback
Maruti Suzuki has over 2.25 lakh pending orders in May, new Swift drives growth
4 Jun 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently available only in the petrol guise with the CNG variants set to arrive later in the year
New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift garners over 40,000 bookings since launch
3 Jun 2024
The IRDAI data suggest that the number of pending claims rose each financial year from 2018-19 to 2022-23: 9,09,166 in 2018-19, 9,39,160 in 2019-20, 10,08,332 in 2020-21, 10,39,323 in 2021-22, and 10,46,163 in 2022-23
Swift action needed as India faces 80,000 cr in pending Motor Accident Claims
28 May 2024
The new 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets two different accessory bundled packages, while the total choice of packages is seven depending on different colour options.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? Official accessory packages explained
27 May 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] News

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 5.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] comes in 11 variants. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]'s top variant is Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Lxi
5.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Vxi
6.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Vxi AMT
7.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi
7.63 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXI CNG
7.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Zxi AMT
8.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi Plus
8.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zxi Plus Dual Tone
8.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXI CNG
8.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Zxi Plus AMT
8.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone
9.03 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

3.3 - 3.8 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

3.35 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda Kodiaq 2024

Skoda Kodiaq 2024

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Land Cruiser 250

Toyota Land Cruiser 250

1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details