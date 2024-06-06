Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] comes in nine petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 22.38 - 30.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Swift [2021-2024] measures 3,845 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 5.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] comes in 11 variants. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]'s top variant is Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone.
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Vxi
₹6.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Vxi AMT
₹7.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi
₹7.63 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXI CNG
₹7.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Zxi AMT
₹8.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi Plus
₹8.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zxi Plus Dual Tone
₹8.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXI CNG
₹8.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Zxi Plus AMT
₹8.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone
₹9.03 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
