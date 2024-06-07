HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs Tata Altroz

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Petrol. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.05 to 23.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Altroz
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 6.6 Lakhs
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl19.05 to 23.64 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Altroz
Tata Altroz
XE Petrol
₹6.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.219.05
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet1.2 L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
858704.85
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.85
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14165 / 80 R14
Length
38453990
Wheelbase
24502501
Kerb Weight
875-
Height
15301523
Width
17351755
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
268345
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3737
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,5757,50,872
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4506,59,900
RTO
28,80857,643
Insurance
32,81732,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21916,139
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Solid BuildSpacious CabinMature Drive Traits
Cons
DCA lacks enthusiasm

