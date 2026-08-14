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HomeCompare CarsScorpio N [2022-2026] vs Innova Crysta

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Innova Crysta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Innova crysta
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 19.72 Lakhs
Mileage12.12 to 15.94 kmpl9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc2393 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.17 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 65 R17205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Pentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CLDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 65 R17205 / 65 R16
Length
4662 mm4735 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm-
Wheelbase
2750 mm2750 mm
Height
1857 mm1795 mm
Width
1917 mm1830 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres65 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
YesNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
46 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,25,42323,42,498
Ex-Showroom Price
13,49,00019,72,000
RTO
1,46,9002,62,500
Insurance
29,0231,07,498
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,78750,349
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

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