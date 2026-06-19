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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Starts Reaching Dealerships Ahead Of Customer Deliveries

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift starts reaching dealerships ahead of customer deliveries

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2026, 11:43 am
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  • Toyota’s updated Innova Crysta has begun arriving at dealerships, bringing revised styling and feature changes before deliveries begin.

Toyota Innova facelift
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has started arriving at dealerships with revised styling and feature additions. (Motorush Tamil/YouTube)
Toyota Innova facelift
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has started arriving at dealerships with revised styling and feature additions.
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starting at just
₹25,800/ month
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The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has started arriving at dealerships across India, giving buyers an early look at the refreshed MPV before large-scale customer deliveries begin. Dealer walkarounds and showroom stock indicate that multiple variants, from the entry-level GX to the top-spec ZX trim, are now reaching retail outlets. The latest update keeps the familiar formula intact while introducing visual and equipment revisions.

Also Read : New gen Toyota Hilux pick-up truck spotted in India for the first time

Dealership rollout begins

The arrival of the refreshed Crysta at showrooms comes shortly after Toyota introduced the updated version in the Indian market. The MPV remains positioned as a diesel-powered alternative in Toyota's Innova line-up and continues to be sold alongside the Innova Hycross. The current range starts at 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Videos and dealership walkarounds have started to show the updated model displayed in retail locations, allowing customers to examine changes across the range. The overall shape and proportions remain unchanged, but Toyota has revised a number of exterior details.

Exterior and cabin updates

The latest changes are concentrated mainly at the front. The MPV receives a redesigned grille and revised bumper treatment, while retaining the overall silhouette that has remained familiar to Innova buyers over the years. Alloy wheel designs and trim-specific detailing differ depending on the variant.

Inside, Toyota has focused on adding features and updating materials rather than redesigning the cabin layout. New additions include a wireless charging pad and a tyre pressure monitoring system, while the cabin also gets revised upholstery and decorative trim elements.

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella deliveries begin in India as first customer receives SUV in Odisha

Powertrain remains unchanged

Toyota has not altered the mechanical package. The Innova Crysta continues with its 2.4-litre diesel engine producing 148 bhp and 343 Nm of torque. The engine remains paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

With units now reaching dealerships, buyers considering the updated MPV can expect availability to improve over the coming weeks as customer deliveries gather pace.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2026, 11:43 am IST

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