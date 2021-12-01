In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus ES and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Es
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|Lexus
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|580 km/charge
|1152 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|74.4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)
|-