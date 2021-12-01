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Lexus ES vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus ES and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Fortuner legender
BrandLexusToyota
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge1152 km/charge
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s10.4 seconds
Driving Range
580 km1152 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Speed
200 kmph190 kmph
Front Tyres
235/45R2265 / 60 R18
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi Link4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235/45R2265 / 60 R18
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm-
Length
5145 mm4795 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2745 mm
Height
1575 mm1835 mm
Width
1920 mm1855 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
PoweredYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
YesBlower, Vents on Roof
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
PanaromicNo
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
YesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
YesFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
8 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 km100000
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch8 inch
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Airbags
10 Airbags7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
YesFront only
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87649,20,266
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00041,54,200
RTO
9,53,9005,66,675
Insurance
3,78,4761,98,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,05,755

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