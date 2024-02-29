In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Sonet [2023-2024] and Tata Nexon , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 8.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Nexon : 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet [2023-2024] vs Nexon Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Nexon
|Brand
|Kia
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 8.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3