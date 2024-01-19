Saved Articles

Kia Sonet [2023-2024]

4 out of 5
7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs*
Available Colours
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Key Specs
Engine998.0 - 1493.0 cc
Mileage18.2 - 24.1 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionBoth
About Kia Sonet [2023-2024]

Latest Update

  Kia Sonet vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variants and prices compared
  2024 Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Variant-wise prices compared

    • Engine: The Sonet offers a variety of engine options, ranging from 998cc to 1493cc, delivering power between 82-118 bhp and torque from 115-172 Nm.
    • Mileage: With a mileage range of 18.2 to 24.1, it balances performance and fuel efficiency effectively.
    • Transmission: Choose between Manual and Automatic transmissions to match your driving style.
    • Safety Features: The Sonet prioritizes safety with features like Antilock Braking System, Airbags, and Parking Sensors.
    • Comfort: Enjoy features like Alloy Wheels, Rear AC Vents, Automatic Climate Control, and Power Steering for a comfortable ride.
    • Additional Features: Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Turbo Engine, Cruise Control, and a 5-seater capacity add to its appeal.
    • Fuel Types: The Sonet offers both Petrol and Diesel options to cater to different preferences.
    • Body Type: It's classified as a Compact SUV.
    Rivals: The Kia Sonet faces competition from Tata Nexon, Tata Punch, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Renault Kiger, and Tata Punch CNG. When compared to its rivals, the Sonet stands out with its wide range of engine options, diverse features, and competitive pricing.
    In summary, the Kia Sonet is a well-rounded compact SUV that offers a compelling package. With competitive pricing, a variety of engine options, and a focus on safety and comfort, it's suitable for a broad range of buyers. Whether you prioritize performance, features, or value for money, the Sonet is a reliable choice worth considering in its segment. ...Read More

    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Alternatives

    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
    Sonet [2023-... vs Sonet
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    13.59 Lakhs Onwards
    Sonet [2023-... vs Gurkha
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    9.31 - 13.16 Lakhs
    Sonet [2023-... vs XUV300 Turbo...
    Honda Elevate

    Honda Elevate

    11 - 16 Lakhs
    Sonet [2023-... vs Elevate

    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Variants & Price

    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 7.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Sonet [2023-2024] comes in 28 variants. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] top variant price is ₹ 14.79 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
    7.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTK 1.2 Petrol MT
    8.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTK Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
    9.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTE 1.5 Diesel iMT
    9.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    10.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTK 1.5 Diesel iMT
    10.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
    11.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    11.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Aurochs Edition 1.0 Petrol iMT
    11.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
    11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HTX 1.5 Diesel iMT
    12.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Aurochs Edition 1.0 Petrol 7DCT
    12.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Aurochs Edition 1.5 Diesel iMT
    12.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    12.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT Dual Tone
    12.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
    13.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    13.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT Dual Tone
    13.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Aurochs Edition 1.5 Diesel AT
    13.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
    13.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT Dual Tone
    13.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
    13.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
    13.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    X Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
    13.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
    13.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT Dual Tone
    13.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
    14.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
    14.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeCompact SUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage24.1 kmpl
    Engine998.0 - 1493.0 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    SunroofYes
    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Kia Sonet [2023-2024]
    		Kia SonetForce Motors GurkhaMahindra XUV300 Turbo SportHonda Elevate
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs
    ₹7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
    ₹13.59 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹9.31 - 13.16 Lakhs
    ₹11 - 16 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    3.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    Engine
    998 - 1493.0 cc
    998-1493 cc
    2596 cc
    1197 cc
    1498 cc
    Mileage
    18.2-24.1 kmpl
    18.2 kmpl
    17 kmpl
    18.2 kmpl
    15.3-16.9 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol,Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic

    Popular Kia Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • Kia Sonet

      7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Kia Seltos

      10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Kia EV6

      59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Kia Carens

      8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Expert Review
    By: Prashant Singh | Updated on: 18 Dec 2023, 06:16 AM
    4 out of 5
    By: Prashant Singh | Updated on: 18 Dec 2023, 06:16 AM

    Pros

    Loaded with featuresMultiple engine and transmission optionsGood exterior styling

    Cons

    Slightly cramped cabinTop-end variants are pricey

    After the Seltos SUV and Carnival luxury MPV, Kia Motors is ready with its third offering for India in the form of Sonet sub-compact SUV which goes on sale from September 18. Kia Sonet has managed to create a whole lot of buzz and will enter the extremely lucrative sub-compact SUV segment which is also hotly contested.

    The Indian car-buying audience has shown a preference towards SUVs in recent times and Kia seems to have sensed what car customers here desire as it struck the right chords with its initial offerings, especially Seltos. But the game is bigger this time and stakes even higher.

    The Sonet has been placed in a segment which is booming not just in India, but globally. So much so, that sub-compact segment is eating up demands from the sedan segment. As a result, almost every car company is either already present in this space or is planning a new product for future launch. In India, Maruti's Vitara Brezza set sales standards in the sub-compact SUV space, while Hyundai Venue has now managed to carve a lead of sorts. And good for Kia, since the Sonet is a technical cousin of the Venue and underneath, both share the same DNA.

     

    So what is Sonet all about?

    Just like the Seltos, Kia is following the same dual trim concept on the Sonet as well. There will be a Techline trim and a premium GT Line. While the overall design on the outside remains the same, there will be several key elements that differentiate both the lines. For example, the Techline trims will have a slightly basic decor against the GT Line which will feature dedicated GT Line emblem, sporty red accents, all black interiors and what not. On the other hand, the Techline trims will use more silver accents with slightly sedate, easy to the eye, styling touches.

    The
    The Kia Sonet boasts a very bold styling package and it certainly is a head turner on the roads.

    The Sonet boasts a very bold styling package and it certainly is a head turner on the roads. Its front signature tiger nose grille is flanked by distinctive Crown Jewel LED headlamps and ‘Heartbeat’ LED DRLs which make its look unique. Over the side, the sub 4 metre SUV packs a clean look and bits like roof rails, sharp looking alloy wheels and bulbous wheel arches add to its masculine appearance. And what really stands out is its connected taillight unit with LED tail lamps and dual muffler design on the rear bumper.

    How is it on the inside?

    Kia has left no stones unturned to make sure that the Sonet gives a very premium and upmarket feel, especially to the buyers of this segment. The inside space, especially the dash has old-school vibes since it feels narrow and tall and you’ll find plenty of vertical elements including the air con vents. And what sort of pulls instant attention is the massive 10.25 inch touchscreen which appears to be a part of the driver’s display as it sits in the same panel. The higher trims get a 4.2 inch driver’s display with advanced driver assist screens.

    The overall quality levels are appreciable too, right up there with the benchmarks including the Hyundai Venue. Specific to the GT Line on the inside is the all-black treatment, red stitching and also the D-Cut steering wheel.

    The
    The overall cabin quality levels on Sonet are right up there with benchmarks including the Hyundai Venue.

    There are a plenty of storage spaces in the front row to keep the regular everyday paraphernalia, and the higher trims also benefit from Wireless Charging slot which has been placed at a very convenient position at the center console.

    Kia has also upped the ante with the addition of features including Over The Air updates and UVO connectivity. Using the latter, you can control certain features inside the Sonet remotely such as like lock/unlock, engine start and stop, AC and much more via a dedicated smart phone application. While remotely controlling some features of the car sure looks intriguing, but it isn’t exactly precise in functionality. As the commands sometimes take longer than expected to be executed and on other times, they simply fail. But that also depends upon your network connectivity and of course, the location.

    Sonet also gets AI voice recognition system which is fairly handy to use. It responds to you ‘Hello Kia’ input and there’s also a dedicated button on its multi-function steering wheel for the same.

    Also what’s worth a mention is that Kia claims that the Sonet has 33 segment leading featuring and while not all can be mentioned in this story, the fact that it gets Bose audio system with 7 speakers, front ventilated seats, wireless charger, sound mood lighting and more, simply makes the Sonet the first of its kind car, when features are taken into consideration.

    Kia
    Kia Sonet gets air-con vents for the second row.

    How are the rear seats?

    Hop on to the rear seats and the Sonet is impressive in this department as well. There's rear seat ventilation above which sits a display which tells status of air purifier, below this panel is a space to keep your phone and there's also a USB charging socket which, of course, is a welcoming addition. The rear seat passengers also get a hand rest for extended support.

    The only downside of the Sonet's second row is the overall space. While the headroom is sufficient for a 5'10, leg room simply isn't the best. Overall space in the back is more than comfortable for two, while three will definitely rub shoulders.

    The
    The only downside of the Sonet's second row is the overall space.

    How is it to drive?

    Sonet is all about extensive options list, be it in terms of its variants, features, engine or transmission. There’s so much to the Sonet and it is anything but basic. It gets 4 different engine and 5 transmission options. And we got a chance to drive the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 6-speed iMT transmission first.

    The engine feels surprisingly refined and sporty from the word go and picks up pace in no time. There is a surge from 2,000 rpm - 3000 rpm, thereafter the power is linearly spread throughout the rev range. The engine also has enough torque whenever making quick transitions on the highway to overtake another vehicles. And within the city limits, it is fairly quite and convenient. Coming on to the iMT, the gearbox is the same as seen on the Hyundai Venue. It is basically a manual minus a clutch. All you need to do is change the gears without the clutch and let the left leg go to sleep.

    We also got a chance to drive the (115 PS/250 Nm) 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed smart AT gearbox. The higher torque on the diesel was visible from as low as 2,000 rpm and the engine had a very strong mid-range punch as you’d expect from unit of its size. It felt punchy and very responsive which can also be credited to its 6-speed smart AT gearbox which shifts gears quickly and there’s no significant lag felt when moving up or down the gears. Perhaps one of the best engine/transmission combo on the entire Sonet lineup.

    Kia
    Kia Sonet has an extensive engine/transmission lineup.

    How is the ride quality?

    The suspension setup feels balanced but it is slightly on the stiffer side, unlike the Venue which has a softer ride. Thanks to the slightly stiffer geometry, it promises to keep the driver engaged around the corners and at the same time, tries to soaks up all the undulations. Also, there isn't much body roll to talk about whenever you are hugging a corner.

    While the suspension feels balanced, and manages to iron out all the 'minor undulations' on the city roads, slightly stiffer tuning gives it a harsh and bumpy ride on uneven surfaces. So if your city has bad roads, Sonet might may not be the wisest choice to go with.

    If
    If your city has bad roads, Sonet might may not be the wisest choice to go with.

    Verdict:

    Looks like Kia has another potential winner in its hand in the form of the Sonet and why is that? It’s easy, Sonet has everything needed to set the segment on fire and if Kia once again gets the pricing right as it did with the Seltos, Sonet will help Kia to cement its position further in the market. (December 2023 update: Kia Sonet starts at 7.79 lakh and goes up to 14.89 lakh)

    Also it will be rather interesting to see how it fares against its arch rival the Hyundai Venue, which is basically the same wine in a different bottle!

    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] News

    Kia Sonet (left) is now armed with ADAS and plenty of styling updates but Brezza from Maruti Suzuki is still the very credible player in the segment.
    Kia Sonet vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variants and prices compared
    19 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet is tasked with challenging a long list of rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment. And Tata Nexon has always had a significant say in this segment.
    2024 Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Variant-wise prices compared
    15 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.
    2024 Kia Sonet launched at base price of 8 lakh. Check variant-wise pricing
    12 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet continues to come in three broad trims and is offered in as many as seven variants. There are a plethora of exterior and upholstery colour options as well.
    Kia Sonet facelift to launch tomorrow in India
    11 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet continues to come in three broad trims and is offered in as many as seven variants. There are a plethora of exterior and upholstery colour options as well.
    2024 Kia Sonet drive review: Sportier styling that's now armed with ADAS
    11 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] related Videos

    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift review: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals
    11 Jan 2024
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    Kia EV9 and KA4, or the new Carnival MPV, are among the biggest attractions at the Korean carmaker's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] FAQs

    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Sonet [2023-2024] was Rs. 7.79-14.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Kia Sonet [2023-2024] was GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone with the last recorded price of Rs. 14.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    Kia Sonet [2023-2024] was a 5 Seater Compact SUV.

