Kia Sonet [2023-2024] comes in fifteen petrol variant and thirteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2 - 24.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Sonet [2023-2024] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. A five-seat model, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less