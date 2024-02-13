Saved Articles

Kia Sonet [2023-2024]

7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs*
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Specs

Kia Sonet [2023-2024] comes in fifteen petrol variant and thirteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2 - 24.1 kmpl ...Read More

Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Specifications and Features

GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5L CRDi VGT
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1642 mm
Width
1790 mm
Bootspace
392 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Red
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Plastic
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
7
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Kia Sonet [2023-2024] News

Kia Sonet is the second bestselling model of the South Korean auto giant in India after Seltos and despite tough competition, it has earned a strong position in the highly competitive compact SUV space.
Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV300: Which one to choose
13 Feb 2024
Kia Sonet comes as the South Korean automaker's offering in the compact SUV segment in India, which has been witnessing rising demand and sales over the last few years.
Own a Kia Sonet? Check this DIY maintenance guide for better ownership
7 Feb 2024
Kia Sonet (left) is now armed with ADAS and plenty of styling updates but Brezza from Maruti Suzuki is still the very credible player in the segment.
Kia Sonet vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variants and prices compared
19 Jan 2024
Kia Sonet is tasked with challenging a long list of rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment. And Tata Nexon has always had a significant say in this segment.
2024 Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Variant-wise prices compared
15 Jan 2024
Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.
2024 Kia Sonet launched at base price of 8 lakh. Check variant-wise pricing
12 Jan 2024
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Variants & Price List

Kia Sonet [2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 7.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Sonet [2023-2024] comes in 28 variants. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] top variant price is ₹ 14.79 Lakhs.

HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
7.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK 1.2 Petrol MT
8.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
9.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTE 1.5 Diesel iMT
9.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
10.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK 1.5 Diesel iMT
10.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
11.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
11.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Aurochs Edition 1.0 Petrol iMT
11.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
HTX 1.5 Diesel iMT
12.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Aurochs Edition 1.0 Petrol 7DCT
12.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Aurochs Edition 1.5 Diesel iMT
12.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
12.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT Dual Tone
12.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
13.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
13.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT Dual Tone
13.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Aurochs Edition 1.5 Diesel AT
13.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
13.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT Dual Tone
13.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
13.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
13.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
X Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
13.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
13.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT Dual Tone
13.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
14.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
14.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

