Kia Sonet [2023-2024] comes in fifteen petrol variant and thirteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2 - 24.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Sonet [2023-2024] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. A five-seat model, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kia Sonet [2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 7.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Sonet [2023-2024] comes in 28 variants. Kia Sonet [2023-2024] top variant price is ₹ 14.79 Lakhs.
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹9.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTE 1.5 Diesel iMT
₹9.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
₹10.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK 1.5 Diesel iMT
₹10.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
₹11.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
₹11.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Aurochs Edition 1.0 Petrol iMT
₹11.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
₹11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
HTX 1.5 Diesel iMT
₹12.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Aurochs Edition 1.0 Petrol 7DCT
₹12.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Aurochs Edition 1.5 Diesel iMT
₹12.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
₹12.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT Dual Tone
₹12.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
₹13.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
₹13.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT Dual Tone
₹13.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Aurochs Edition 1.5 Diesel AT
₹13.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
₹13.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT Dual Tone
₹13.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
₹13.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
₹13.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
X Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
₹13.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
₹13.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT Dual Tone
₹13.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
₹14.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
₹14.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
