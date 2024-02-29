In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Venue N Line Price starts at Rs. 12.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 DCT, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT.
Venue N Line: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 12.16 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT)
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4