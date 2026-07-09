Santro vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Alto Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.