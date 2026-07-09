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Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Alto

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Alto Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Alto
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.67 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage20 to 30 kmpl22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1086 cc796 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Santro Visual Comparison

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Front View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI PetrolF8D
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
700771.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2022.05
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm47 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13145 / 80 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle3-Link Rigid Axle Suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson strutMac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13145 / 80 R12
Length
36103445
Wheelbase
24002360
Height
15601475
Width
16451515
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3535
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)1 Airbags (Driver)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,35,3243,53,652
Ex-Showroom Price
4,76,6903,15,000
RTO
26,56818,100
Insurance
31,56620,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,5067,601
Expert Rating
-

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