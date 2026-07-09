In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Alto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Santro
|Alto
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.67 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 to 30 kmpl
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1086 cc
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3