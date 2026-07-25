In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 17.75 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3