In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and MG Hector Plus , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, MG Hector Plus Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus : 1451 cc engine, 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.