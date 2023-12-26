In 2023 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Kia Seltos [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Kia Seltos [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 kmpl mileage. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less