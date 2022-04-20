redi-GO vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Kuv100 nxt Brand Datsun Mahindra Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.