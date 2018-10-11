



resembled the Austin 7 and started a production process similar to the Ford assembly line. In 1936, Nissan began selling their vehicles to Australia and New Zealand. Nissan began production in 1947, following the end of WWII. They began by producing little automobiles, such as the DB and DS types. The saloon models, as well as the 110 and 120 pickup trucks, were debuted in 1955. In 1958, Datsun vehicles were introduced to the American market. In 1958, Datsun debuted the 310 in California. Nissan introduced the Patrol in 1962 as a competitor to Toyota's Land Cruiser. Datsun introduced the 1000 cc vehicle with the Skyline model in 1966. In 1967, the Bluebird 510 was released to replace this sports car.Nissan stopped producing Datsun vehicles in 1986, after producing internationally known models such as the 510 and the Fairlady Roadster Series, which included the S30, S130, 240Z, 260Z, and others. They reintroduced the brand in 2013 to the Indian market with the Datsun GO and Datsun redi-GO models.Nissan's smallest crossover SUV, the Magnite, debuted in India in 2020, and it is the company's most recent product. There are four various models of this SUV, each with its own set of features. It comes with two petrol engines and two transmission options. There are four dual-tone and four single-color paint options available for the Magnite. Datsun Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Datsun Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Datsun GO ₹ 3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs Datsun redi-GO ₹ 3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs Datsun go-plus ₹ 4.2 - 7.05 Lakhs

