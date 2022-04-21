HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News India Not A 'me Too' Market: Fada On End Of Road For Datsun

India not a 'me too' market: FADA on end of road for Datsun

FADA president Vikesh Gulati advocated for Auto Dealers Protection Act citing multiple auto OEMs' exit from India and the impact of those decisions.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Mainak Das
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 05:21 PM
Datsun announced that it has stopped redi-GO production at its Chennai plant.
Datsun announced that it has stopped redi-GO production at its Chennai plant.
Datsun announced that it has stopped redi-GO production at its Chennai plant.
Datsun announced that it has stopped redi-GO production at its Chennai plant.

Nissan owned Datsun has become the latest automobile brand after Chevrolet, Fiat, and UM Motorcycles to announce its exit from the Indian market. Responding to Datsun's decision to exit the Indian market, Vinkesh Gulati, President of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said to HT Auto that global auto brands should consider India as a ‘me too’ market. “With one more auto brand's exit from India, it is clear that global auto OEMs cannot think of India as yet another or a 'me too' market," he added.

(Also read: Datsun exits India: Reason and impact of it)

Datsun had only a minuscule 0.09 per cent market share in India last year with only 4,296 units sold during the January-December period of 2021. However, despite having such a minuscule market share, the automaker has around 185 dealers across India who would face trouble due to the OEM's decision. Speaking about this, Gulati said that the dealers will lose the hard-earned money which they had invested in the brand. Speaking further, he pointed out the job loss factor due to Datsun's exit. “There is a huge employment loss when an auto brand shuts shop. In case of Datsun, around 20,000 employees at dealerships will lose their jobs," he said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹ 3.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹ 3.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Gulati also advocated for the need for an Auto Dealers Protection Act that FADA has been demanding for the last few years since General Motors announced Chevrolet's exit from India. “An Auto Dealers Protection Act is the need of the hour so that customers, as well as dealers, are protected in such circumstances when an auto brand leaves the country without compensating the dealers and customers," the FADA President further added.

Speaking about the reason behind the automaker's exit from India, the auto dealers' governing body president said that Datsun as a brand never picked up the pace with quality not matching the Indian Consumer. “No doubt, India is a price-sensitive market, but Indians also need good buck for their money as vehicles remain an aspirational purchase," Gulati added.

He also hopes that Nissan, as a brand would continue to give uninterrupted service to all its customers and spares, do not become an issue similar to General Motors. Since General Motors's decision to exit India in 2017, the spares and services of the Chevrolet cars are not available in India currently.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 04:57 PM IST
TAGS: Datsun Nissan Datsun redi-GO
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Log9 Materials inaugurates cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru
Log9 Materials inaugurates cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru
Domestic demand for tyres set to increase by 7-9% this fiscal: ICRA
Domestic demand for tyres set to increase by 7-9% this fiscal: ICRA
India not a 'me too' market: FADA on end of road for Datsun
India not a 'me too' market: FADA on end of road for Datsun
Lamborghini Huracan achieves production milestone of 20,000 units
Lamborghini Huracan achieves production milestone of 20,000 units
Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: Prices compared
Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: Prices compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city