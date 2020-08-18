Datsun redi-GO

Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)

₹ 2.79 to 4.37 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 22.5 to 23 kmpl
Engine 799 to 999 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

D (Petrol) BS IV, 799 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 2.79 Lakhs

A (Petrol) BS IV, 799 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 3.33 Lakhs

S (Petrol) BS IV, 799 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 3.62 Lakhs

1.0 S (Petrol) BS IV, 999 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 3.9 Lakhs

AMT 1.0 S (Petrol) BS IV, 999 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 4.37 Lakhs

