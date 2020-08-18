No

Yes

No

Yes

No

Folding Table In The Rear

No

No

Yes

No

Yes

No

No

Additional Features

Black Interior Dial Face Meter Blue Center Cluster Piano Black Finish Silver Finish On Steering Wheel Silver Finish On AC Vent Passenger Side Storage Tray Smart Molded Door Trims Front Door Map Pocket Drive Computer Instantaneous Fule Economy Average Fule Economy Distance To Empty Vantilator Silver Colour Door Handles Passenger Side Sun Visor