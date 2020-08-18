Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
No
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Black Interior Dial Face Meter Blue Center Cluster Piano Black Finish Silver Finish On Steering Wheel Silver Finish On AC Vent Passenger Side Storage Tray Smart Molded Door Trims Front Door Map Pocket Drive Computer Instantaneous Fule Economy Average Fule Economy Distance To Empty Vantilator Silver Colour Door Handles Passenger Side Sun Visor
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
No
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
Yes
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Body Coloured Bumpers Body Coloured Door Handles Front Wiper(Two Speed+Mist)
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
No
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
No