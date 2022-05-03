HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Nissan May Bring Back Datsun As An Ev Brand, Likely To Target Emerging Markets

Nissan may bring back Datsun as an EV brand, likely to target emerging markets

Nissan could pose the Datsun electric cars as affordable small EVs for the emerging markets.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 10:41 AM
Datsun may come back as an affordable EV brand.
Datsun may come back as an affordable EV brand.
Datsun may come back as an affordable EV brand.
Datsun may come back as an affordable EV brand.

Nissan's affordable car brand Datsun could come back as an all-electric vehicle brand and target the emerging markets, reports Automotive News. This comes just a few days after Nissan announced the discontinuation of Datsun in the Indian market, where the automaker was assembling the Datsun redi-Go lately. The plant in Tamil Nadu was the last facility, where Datsun was manufacturing its cars. The decision came less than 10 years after Nissan resurrected Datsun as an affordable car marquee for the emerging markets.

(Also Read: Nissan wraps up Datsun brand in India as redi-Go production ends)

The carmaker wasn't able to garner expected sales figures in the Indian market despite rolling out practical and affordable cars. This prompted the Japanese automobile group Nissan to pull the plug on Datsun. While many assumed this is the death of Datsun, the latest report indicates that the carmaker still has a chance to come back.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹ 3.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹ 3.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

However, the report also indicates that nothing has been confirmed yet. Nissan is still in the early stages of discussions to resurrect Datsun as a budget electric car brand in the near future.

While announcing the discontinuation of Datsun, Nissan said in a statement that for many thousands of owners worldwide, Datsun continues to provide an engaging driving experience, peace of mind ownership at the right price, and great value. This statement hinted that there might be a future for Datsun after all. "As part of Nissan's global transformation strategy, Nissan is focusing on core models and segments that bring the most benefit to customers, dealer partners, and the business," the statement further stated.

Like many other global automakers, Nissan too is focusing on the transition to electric powertrain from conventional petrol and diesel powertrain technologies. Keeping a focus on this, the automobile group aims to streamline its operation and expenditures. The decision to discontinue Datsun came in line of this strategy only.

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Datsun Nissan electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for autonomous driving: Report
Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for autonomous driving: Report
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV production begins, bookings open at ₹50,000
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV production begins, bookings open at 50,000
New Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India at ₹13.51 lakh
New Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India at 13.51 lakh
Maserati recalls 56 MC20s in the US over twinkling brake lights
Maserati recalls 56 MC20s in the US over twinkling brake lights

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city