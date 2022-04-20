HT Auto
Datsun redi-GO

3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Datsun redi-GO is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Datsun redi-GO Specs

Datsun redi-GO comes in five petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The redi-GO measures 3,435 mm in length, 1,574 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,348 mm. The ...Read More

Datsun redi-GO Specifications and Features

T(O) 1.0 AMT
Engine Type
1.0 L Smart Drive Auto
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
616
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5550 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
H-Type Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
Double Pivot Arm
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
187
Length
3435
Wheelbase
2348
Height
1546
Width
1574
Bootspace
222
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
28
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Silver and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Datsun redi-GO Alternatives

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
redi-GO vs Tiago
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs
Check latest offers
redi-GO vs Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto

3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs
Check latest offers
redi-GO vs Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs
Check latest offers
redi-GO vs Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
redi-GO vs S-Presso

Datsun redi-GO News

Datsun redi-GO last received a facelift in 2020 but it wasn't good enough for the sales numbers to rise.
Nissan wraps up Datsun brand in India as redi-Go production ends
20 Apr 2022
Datsun may come back as an affordable EV brand.
Nissan may bring back Datsun as an EV brand, likely to target emerging markets
3 May 2022
The Datsun redi-GO has been discontinued in India.
Nissan to introduce new model to offset Datsun discontinuation in India: Details
1 May 2022
Datsun announced that it has stopped redi-GO production at its Chennai plant.
India not a 'me too' market: FADA on end of road for Datsun
21 Apr 2022
Datsun has announced that it ended production of its redi-GO small hatchback in India.
Datsun exits India: Reason and impact of it
21 Apr 2022
Datsun redi-GO Variants & Price List

Datsun redi-GO price starts at ₹ 3.58 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 4.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Datsun redi-GO comes in 5 variants. Datsun redi-GO top variant price is ₹ 4.77 Lakhs.

A
3.58 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
T
3.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
T(O)
4.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
T(O) 1.0
4.44 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
T(O) 1.0 AMT
4.77 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

