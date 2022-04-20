Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Datsun redi-GO comes in five petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The redi-GO measures 3,435 mm in length, 1,574 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,348 mm. The ground clearance of redi-GO is 187. A five-seat model, Datsun redi-GO sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Datsun redi-GO price starts at ₹ 3.58 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 4.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Datsun redi-GO comes in 5 variants. Datsun redi-GO top variant price is ₹ 4.77 Lakhs.
A
₹3.58 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
T
₹3.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
T(O)
₹4.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
799 cc
Petrol
Manual
T(O) 1.0
₹4.44 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
T(O) 1.0 AMT
₹4.77 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic