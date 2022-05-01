HT Auto
Nissan to introduce new model to offset Datsun discontinuation in India: Details

Nissan will introduce a new model as part of its market-restructuring strategy in India that includes reducing the production of Datsun brand of cars in its facility.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 May 2022, 05:41 PM
The Datsun redi-GO has been discontinued in India.
Japanese carmaker Nissan will introduce a new model in India to offset its decision of discontinuing the affordable car brand Datsun in the country, said Thangam Thennarasu, who is the minister for industries in Tamil Nadu. In a statement on Sunday, he said that it has been decided that despite discontinuing its Datsun brand of cars in India as part of Renault-Nissan Alliance's restructuring strategy, they will introduce a new model.

The statement from the Tamil Nadu minister came in the backdrop of AIADMK co-ordinator O Panneerselvam who expressed concern on Saturday, over the move by Nissan Motor Company to halt the production of Datsun redi-GO models at its Chennai plant and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to immediately intervene and ensure steps to sustain its operations, claims a report by PTI.

The minister also said that Renault-Nissan has informed the state government that the auto company was producing vehicles at the Orgadam plant in Tamil Nadu despite the shortage of semiconductors and was able to meet the domestic and overseas demand. He also said that Renault-Nissan has firm plans for a successful operation of its unit in Tamil Nadu, while further adding that Nissan recently marked the 50,000th production of its Magnite SUV from the manufacturing facility.

The production facility in Tamil Nadu currently manufactures Nissan branded models along with Renault Kiger and Kwid. Apart from selling these cars in the Indian market, Renault-Nisan ships them to 15 overseas markets as well.

Nissan's decision to discontinue Datsun came as the latest addition to a series of similar moves by several automakers including General Motors-owned Chevrolet, Indian Motorcycles etc.

First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 05:37 PM IST
TAGS: Datsun Nissan Renault
