Nissan India sells 6662 cars in February, Magnite boosts numbers

Nissan India on Tuesday has announced that it sold a total of 6662 cars in February 2022, combining both domestic and export numbers. The Japanese automaker sold a total of 2,456 units in the domestic market, marking 134 per cent YTD (year-to-date) growth, while exports numbers too grew by 25 per cent YTD to 4,206 units.

The number includes both Nissan and Datsun vehicles.

Nissan India has attributed the sales growth to its bestselling model in India, the Magnite sub-compact SUV. The SUV not only helped the automaker in sales growth in India but in overseas markets as well. The made-in-India Nissan Magnite SUV is currently exported to 15 countries overseas which are - Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.

Nissan claims that it has exported 7,651 units of Global NCAP four-star rated Magnite SUV so far, since its launch. In the domestic market as well, Nissan Magnite has garnered more than 88,000 bookings so far, with 31 per cent of them coming through digital platforms.

Speaking about the company's sales growth in February and Nissan Magnite's performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd. said that while the demand for the SUV continues to grow in India and global markets on the strength of its strong value proposition and lowest-in-class maintenance, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages of chips. He also said that the company foresees the ongoing semiconductor crisis to continue for a few more months.

The Magnite comes with fresh styling and a host of features, which have been crucial in increasing its appeal further. The automaker claims that Nissan Magnite SUV offers a segment-best low maintenance cost of 30 paise per km, which also attracts the customers with a great value for money proposition.

