HT Auto
Home Auto News Skoda India Registers A Five Fold Jump In February Sales, Kushaq Drives Growth

Skoda India registers a five-fold jump in February sales, Kushaq drives growth

Skoda declares its February sales in India and states it has sold 4,503 units last month compared to 835 units it sold in the period last year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 02:49 PM
Skoda Slavia is the second car that the company has launched in India. 
Skoda Slavia is the second car that the company has launched in India. 

Skoda Auto India announced on Tuesday that it recorded a five-fold sales growth last month. The auto company sold 4,503 units in February compared to 835 units it sold in the same month last year. Skoda attributed its positive sales to the Kushaq SUV that it launched last year.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | MG Motor sales report | Nissan sales report | Hyundai sales report 

Maruti Suzuki sales report | Mahindra sales report | Toyota sales report)

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis stated the company has started the year with a confident note. “Most importantly, this is not about merely selling more cars, it's about having more happy customers and fans of Skoda Auto in India," added Hollis. The Czech automaker's January sales figures also registered a three-fold increase and the numbers were mainly driven by Kushaq.

(Also read | Skoda Slavia first-drive review: Solid all-rounder, may revive falling segment)

The company launched its mid-size Skoda Slavia sedan on Monday at a starting cost of 10.69 lakh. The top variant called Style in the range will be priced at 15.39 lakh and it will feature automatic transmission and a sunroof. The sedan is based on Skoda's MQB platform similar to the Kushaq SUV.

The sedan will be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI engine in choices such as Active and Ambition models. The top of the range, Style, will feature a 1.5-litre motor and will be launched on Thursday. The former engine can churn up power up to 113 bhp and a peak torque of 175 Nm while the latter can generate power of around 148 bhp and maximum torque of 250 Nm.

(Also see | Review in pics: Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI)

Skoda Slavia will rival the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The company is aiming to sell around 3,000 units of the sedan each month. Skoda launched Kodiaq SUV at the start of the year that got sold out within 24 hours of its launch.

 

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 12:47 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda India 2022 Skoda Slavia Skoda Slavia Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Verna Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Auto sales Car sales
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Mahindra XUV700, Thar SUVs power sales to new highs in February
Mahindra XUV700, Thar SUVs power sales to new highs in February
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
Fuel price hike likely as crude becomes costlier, blame it on Ukraine conflict
Fuel price hike likely as crude becomes costlier, blame it on Ukraine conflict

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city