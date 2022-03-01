HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports

Maruti Suzuki sold 137,607 units of cars in the domestic market in February 2022.
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 02:52 PM
Maruti Suzuki Alto remains one of the bestselling models from the brand.
Maruti Suzuki Alto remains one of the bestselling models from the brand.

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday has announced that it sold a total of 164,056 cars in February. The carmaker also said that it registered the highest-ever monthly sales last month with 24,021 units. India's largest carmaker also claimed that it sold a total of 137,607 units in the domestic market last month.

Under its model sharing agreement with the Toyota Kirloskar Motor, to whom it supplies the Baleno and Vitara Brezza to be sold as Glanza and Urban Cruiser respectively, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 2,428 units.

The car manufacturer also said that it witnessed a minor impact of the ongoing microchip crisis. The carmaker claims that models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis,  Swift, WagonR as combined sold a total of 77,795 units last month, down from 80,517 units recorded in the same month a year ago. Also, these models sold 622,567 units cumulatively between April and February of this financial year. The mid-size sedan Ciaz that is sold through the premium retail network Nexa recorded 1,912 units last month, up from 1,510 units sold in February last year.

Sales in the entry-level mini segment, where Maruti Suzuki retails Alto and S-Presso, were 19,691 units last month, as compared to 23,959 units recorded in the same month a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki has also said that its total domestic passenger vehicle sales in February were 133,948 units, down from 144,761 units registered in the same month a year ago.

