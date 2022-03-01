HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Xuv700, Thar Suvs Power Sales To New Highs In February

Mahindra XUV700, Thar SUVs power sales to new highs in February

Mahindra says sales of SUVs have seen a 79% jump when figures of February of 2021 and February of this year are compared.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 02:37 PM
The new Thar (left) and XUV700 have been runaway hit models from Mahindra camp in recent times.
The new Thar (left) and XUV700 have been runaway hit models from Mahindra camp in recent times.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Tuesday a robust 80% jump in sales of its range of passenger vehicles in India with SUVs like the XUV700 and Thar in the product lineup delivering the strongest performance ever. Mahindra informed that it had sold a total of 27,663 vehicles in February, up from 15,391 it had sold in the same month of last year.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

While the newest Thar was launched in 2020 and continues to bring potential customers to showrooms, its popularity is perhaps matched only by the XUV700 which was launched in 2021. Both cars enjoy a solid demand among SUV buyers even if the Thar is still a more rugged option while the XUV700 is aimed at larger families with its seven-seat option.

(Also read | MG Motor sales report | Skoda sales report | Nissan sales report | Maruti Suzuki sales report | Hyundai sales report | Toyota sales report)  

While demand for Mahindra SUVs has been positive, the semiconductor shortage has meant production remains a source of concern for the company, as also for auto companies across the world. The waiting period of certain models of Thar and XUV700 are reportedly running into months. Needless to say, it may still be a good problem to have. “All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79%, which registered the highest ever monthly volume," says Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. "We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate."

The demand for the SUV body type has been steadily rising in the country and Mahindra has managed to position itself well to make the most of it. While offering both petrol and diesel engine options as well as manual and automatic transmission choices are among the reasons for Thar's success, the solid good looks of XUV700, along with a feature-loaded cabin and ADAS system have helped its ca

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 02:27 PM IST
TAGS: Thar XUV700 Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra Thar Mahindra XUV700
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
Fuel price hike likely as crude becomes costlier, blame it on Ukraine conflict
Fuel price hike likely as crude becomes costlier, blame it on Ukraine conflict
Hyundai sales in February go into red as semiconductor shortage persists
Hyundai sales in February go into red as semiconductor shortage persists

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city