Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday has announced that it sold a total of 8,745 units of cars in February, recording a 19 per cent growth last month, as compared to January this year. The auto company also said that it sold a total of 7,328 units in the domestic market in January.

However, despite the month-on-month (MoM) rise in sales of the automaker, its numbers have dropped significantly compared to the wholesales it registered in February 2021, when it sold 14,075 units in the domestic market.

Toyota also said that its sales witnessed an MoM rise in February 2022, owing to the increasing demands for models such as the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Fortuner, which are two of its bestselling models in the UV segment in India for quite a long time.

Speaking about the sales performance in February 2022, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that the company has seen very promising bookings for the new Camry Hybrid. Also, Innova Crysta and Fortuner too have been contributing well to the overall sales.

"The overall sentiment in the market continues to remain positive as we witness a steady surge in demand trends. This has also led to a consistent rise in order bookings, especially for the Innova Crysta as well as the Fortuner and as a next step, we are looking forward to cater to the pending orders on our side", he further said.

