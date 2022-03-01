HT Auto
Hyundai sales in February go into red as semiconductor shortage persists

Hyundai sales in February go into red as semiconductor shortage persists

Hyundai reports an overall  decline of 14% in domestic sales and exports combined in February, vis-a-vis February of 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 02:55 PM
File photo of Hyundai Alcazar.
File photo of Hyundai Alcazar.

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced it had sold 44,050 units in the domestic market in the month of February, down from 51,600 sold in the same month in 2021. Export figures too were down from 10,200 in the month last year to 9,109 units in the previous month.

Hyundai has been highlighting the semiconductor shortage as a major challenge for the global automotive world while also stressing that it has been exploring alternatives to ensure delivery timelines aren't impacted to a large extent. While the overall - domestic sales plus exports - decline of 14% is likely to be a source of some concern, the demand for models like Creta and Venue remain strong.

Hyundai had a busy 2021 with the launch of several models like Alcazar and i20 N Line. There is much promise from the Koreans for this year as well with the company confirming an ‘affordable’ electric vehicle that will sit below the Kona which is already available in the lineup. There are also some reports which suggest that the Creta and Venue could be given an update this year.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 01:08 PM IST
Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

