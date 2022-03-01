Hyundai sales in February go into red as semiconductor shortage persists

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced it had sold 44,050 units in the domestic market in the month of February, down from 51,600 sold in the same month in 2021. Export figures too were down from 10,200 in the month last year to 9,109 units in the previous month.

Hyundai has been highlighting the semiconductor shortage as a major challenge for the global automotive world while also stressing that it has been exploring alternatives to ensure delivery timelines aren't impacted to a large extent. While the overall - domestic sales plus exports - decline of 14% is likely to be a source of some concern, the demand for models like Creta and Venue remain strong.

