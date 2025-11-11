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Datsun go-plus vs Mahindra Bolero

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Bolero Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Bolero
BrandDatsunMahindra
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl16 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFImHawk75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 75 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springRigid leaf spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkIFS coil spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 75 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2680 mm
Width
1636 mm1745 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1507 mm1880 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Bootspace
347 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres60 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalKey
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlFan speed control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
-No
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoNo
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchJump Seats
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9709,18,933
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9267,99,500
RTO
23,36779,286
Insurance
29,32739,647
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33719,751

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