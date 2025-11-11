In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Bolero Comparison