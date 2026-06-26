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Citroen C3 vs Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Bolero neo plus
BrandCitroenMahindra
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 11.41 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc2184 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 822.2 litre mHawk Diesel
Driving Range
579 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl14 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm118 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringMulti-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 70 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3981 mm4400 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2680 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1812 mm
Width
1733 mm1795 mm
Bootspace
315 litres696 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person9 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-No
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
--
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
-No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
-Black & Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,64013,71,579
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,00011,41,001
RTO
27,9001,54,625
Insurance
32,24075,453
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94229,480
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

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