In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Citroen
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3