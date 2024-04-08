In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. C-Class: 1950 cc engine, kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Seal vs C-Class Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal C-class Brand BYD Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 41 Lakhs ₹ 50.01 Lakhs Range 510-650 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 61.44 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger) -