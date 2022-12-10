|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|650 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|61.9 kmpl
|7.75
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|483 bhp @ 5400 rpm
|603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Engine Type
|S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in Hybrid
|M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
|Alternate Fuel
|Electric
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|-
|Driving Range
|4271 Km
|620
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.3 seconds
|-
|Battery
|25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|Twin Turbo
|Max Motor Performance
|194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm
|-
|Engine
|4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Max Speed
|249 Kmph
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|360 Camera
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,96,88,575
|₹3,12,26,160
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,60,00,000
|₹2,60,10,000
|RTO
|₹26,54,000
|₹26,11,730
|Insurance
|₹10,34,075
|₹26,04,130
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹300
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹6,38,123
|₹6,71,171