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BMW XM vs Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs S-Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xm S-coupe
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.55 Cr₹ 2.6 Cr
Range4271 km/charge-
Mileage61.9 kmpl7.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity25.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
XM
BMW XM
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW XM Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl7.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in HybridM177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
ElectricNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
4271 Km620
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds-
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
249 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres5.8
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone with 'M' Adaptive DampersIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle with 'M' Adaptive DampersIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R21285 / 35 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
527 litres400
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
69 litres80
Length
5110 mm5027
Ground Clearance
220 mm122
Wheelbase
3105 mm2945
Height
1755 mm1412
Kerb Weight
2785 kg2080
Width
2210 mm1913
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Dark ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano BlackDual Tone
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
100000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
6-
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
206+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
Deep Lagoon / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Silverstone / Walknappa Vintage Coffee, Sakhir Orange / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Black / Walknappa Vintage CoffeeBlack, Porcelain / Espresso Brown, Bengal Red / Black, Crystal Grey / Black, Saddle Brown / Black, Porcelain / Deep-Sea Blue, Porcelain / Tizian Red
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,90,68,0593,12,26,160
Ex-Showroom Price
2,54,55,0002,60,10,000
RTO
25,99,50026,11,730
Insurance
10,13,05926,04,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,24,7856,71,171

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