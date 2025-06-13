In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs S-Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|S-coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 2.6 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|7.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-