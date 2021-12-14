Man loses life's saving with Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S Coupe: Detail here

Luxury cars apart from the premium experience that it provides in terms of performance and usage to the owner also come with a fear of being stolen. And something like this happened to a man named Marco in Ontario, Canada after he listed a 2017 Mercedes Benz GLE 63 S Coupe with an attempt to start a business in luxury cars.

According to a report by CTV News Toronto, the person who did not reveal his full identity in the fear of being attacked by the one who stole his car shared that an amount of $65,000 has been lost after thieves look at the premium car away. The individual informed that the luxury coupe was bought with the help of all the money that was saved and also an amount that was borrowed from his mother.

Marco informed that he listed the Mercedes coupe on Auto Trader and the through the post someone contacted him to know about the vehicle. The owner did not have a license plate or insurance for the car and agreed to meet the prospective buyer in a parking lot. He said there were two men who came to meet him and wanted to test drive the GLW 63 S, though he did not allow them to do so. However, he allowed one of them to sit behind the wheels with the engine of the car running. Marco was standing next to the open driver's door when he stepped after receiving a call.

Within a moment, the person behind the steering shut the door and sped away followed by the other individual who ran to his own vehicle and escaped from the scene. The owner said that he was with these persons only for around 10 minutes. People came to his aid following the incident when he was having a panic attack. The local officials have recorded the incident and are investigating it. Since the owner had no insurance, he will not be able to file a claim in order to get some of his lost money.

The premium Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S Coupe comes with a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 that is capable to create a power output of 577 horsepower and a peak torque of 760 Nm. It also features a seven-speed automatic with an all-wheel-drive system. It can touch the speed of 96 kmph in a mere 4.1 seconds and has an electronically-limited top speed of 280 kmph.