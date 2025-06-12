2026 BMW XM to debut at Le Mans with 748 bhp plug-in hybrid V8 and minor updates

The 2026 BMW XM has been unveiled ahead of its official debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 14, and it arrives with a more streamlined lineup and a range of minor updates. While the current model is globally available in three variants, the 2026 lineup ditches the base trim, leaving behind the range-topping XM Label and XM 50e. This means the XM Label is the only one from the lineup to feature a V8 powertrain.

The 2026 BMW XM was revealed ahead of its debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, featuring a streamlined lineup with the base trim removed. The XM Label boasts a powerful plug-in hybrid V8 engine, achieving 748 bhp and a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds.

The 2026 XM Label is powered by a plug-in hybrid setup that features a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic and a 19.2 kWh battery pack. While the V8 alone makes 585 bhp, the electric motor integrated into the transmission delivers up to 197 bhp, making for a combined output of 748 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. With this, the XM Label is claimed to be the most powerful BMW M production model ever.

The SUV can make the sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, topping out at an electronically limited 250 kmph. With the optional M Driver’s Package, interested buyers can raise the limit to 290 kmph.

As part of the limited range of updates to the SUV, BMW has increased the AC charging rate from 7.4 kW to 11 kW. While this should technically allow for faster charging speeds, the carmaker is yet to mention official numbers.

2026 BMW XM Label: Design and interior

The 2026 XM Label gets three new Merino leather interior options and a curved display for the infotainment and instrument panel.

On the design front, the XM Label brings an illuminated BMW M kidney grille and twin LED headlamps with sleek LED DRLs. The taillamps are L-shaped and feature LED elements as well. The SUV features hexagonal exhaust pipes, which are vertically stacked. The interior features

The XM Label gets a new BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic exterior colour option alongside a new Welcome Light Animation. Standard equipment includes 22-inch alloys, which replace the previous 21-inch options. Interested buyers can further customise with new 23-inch M Light alloy wheels finished in Jet Black.

The cabin features three new interior theme options: BMW Individual Night Blue Full Merino Leather with Vintage Coffee accents, BMW Individual Black Full Merino leather with Vintage Coffee accents, and BMW Individual Silverstone Extended Merino leather with Black accents. High-quality comfort cushions in matching colours are available for all BMW Individual Merino leather themes as standard. The dashboard features a one-piece BMW Curved Display that integrates a 12.3-inch instrument panel with a 14.9-inch infotainment display with wireless connectivity. This system is equipped with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, featuring 20 speakers and a 1,475-watt amplifier. The XM Label further features wireless charging, four-zone automatic climate control, hands-free tailgate, keyless entry, and more.

2026 BMW XM: Pricing and availability

While the BMW XM 50e starts at €133,800 ( ₹1.31 crore), the range-topping XM Label will be listed at €183,400 ( ₹1.80 crore). India currently gets one variant from the lineup, which is the older XM priced at ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom). The updated SUV will go on sale in Europe first before eventually making its way to our shores.

