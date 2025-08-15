HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News ⁠bmw Working On New Off Roader To Rival G Class, Defender As A Successor To Xm

⁠BMW working on new off-roader to rival G-Class, Defender as a successor to XM

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2025, 17:32 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

BMW is looking to get a chunk of the big SUV action, and is said to be working on a new halo off-road SUV, which will take on the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

BMW XM
The upcoming BMW off-roader is expected to be the new flagship from the company, replacing the XM
BMW XM
The upcoming BMW off-roader is expected to be the new flagship from the company, replacing the XM
View Personalised Offers on
BMW XM arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

BMW SUVs are known to be driver-focused, but the brand does not have a halo off-roader like some of its luxury rivals. The company is now looking to get a chunk of that action, and is said to be working on a new halo off-road SUV, which will take on the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The upcoming SUV will serve as a successor to the BMW XM hybrid, which received a rather lukewarm response from the market.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

New BMW Off-Roader In The Works

Recent reports suggest that the upcoming BMW off-roader has been internally codenamed G74, and will be a new seven-seater offering, positioned on top of the brand’s ‘X’ lineup. It will be produced at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the US, which also produces the X5 and X7 SUVs, and is expected to hit the shelves sometime in 2029.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
BMW XM
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 2.60 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Lm (HT Auto photo)
Lexus LM
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 2.10 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi RS Q8
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.49 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
BatteryCapacity Icon122 kWh Range Icon611 km
₹ 2.28 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 GT3
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.75 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lotus Eletre (HT Auto photo)
Lotus Eletre
BatteryCapacity Icon112 kWh Range Icon610 km
₹ 2.55 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : BMW to hike prices across range by up to 3% from September 1

BMW XM
The upcoming BMW off-roader is likely to be based on the heavily modified CLAR platform, supporting ICE and electric powertrain options
BMW XM
The upcoming BMW off-roader is likely to be based on the heavily modified CLAR platform, supporting ICE and electric powertrain options

The new BMW offering is expected to be underpinned by a heavily modified version of the CLAR platform. The carmaker will bring its new flagship off-roader with an internal combustion engine, while hybrid/electric powertrains cannot be ruled out. The model is expected to arrive with BMW’s Neue Klasse design language, combined with traditional body lines. It will also be a step-up in terms of luxury, albeit with a heavily rugged exterior identity.

The off-road credentials are expected to be the best-ever from the automaker in terms of approach, rampover, and departure angles. There’s no word yet on what the new BMW SUV could be called, but the Bavarian carmaker could revive the ‘X8’ moniker, which was previously touted to be the coupe-styled X7.

Land Rover Defender
Models like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender have developed a massive cult following
Land Rover Defender
Models like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender have developed a massive cult following

The G-Class is one of the most popular off-road icons globally, with over six lakh units sold since its arrival in 1979. The Land Rover Defender holds a strong cult as well and has been a massive hit for the British automaker. It is also JLR’s bestseller in the Indian market. The upcoming BMW off-roader will join this lineup and is likely to arrive in India after its global debut.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2025, 17:32 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.